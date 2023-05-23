Left Menu

9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Tehran - news agency

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 17:37 IST
Representative Image
Nine people were injured in a fire at Eshtehard industrial town located 100 km west of Tehran, the semi-official Young Journalists' Club news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The fire was caused by the explosion of a chemicals reactor," the news agency said, adding that the Red Crescent was despatched to the area.

