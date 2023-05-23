Left Menu

Rains, hairstorm lash parts of Himachal, MeT issues ‘orange’ alert for Wednesday

Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as the local MeT office issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in 10 districts on May 24.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:36 IST
Rains, hairstorm lash parts of Himachal, MeT issues ‘orange’ alert for Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: Storm Geo
  • Country:
  • India

Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as the local MeT office issued an 'orange' alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in 10 districts on May 24. Shimla and surrounding areas were lashed by hailstorms accompanied by lightning, thunder and rain. Mandi received 17 mm of rain followed by 13 mm in Kangra while light showers were witnessed in Kalpa.

The MeT office here also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on May 25, 26 and 27 as an active western disturbance has approached the western Himalayan region and could lead to widespread precipitation in the state.

Farmers have been advised to use anti-hail nets over the crops as a hailstorm, with the possibility of heavy rainfall, is predicted in districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur. They are also advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticides, it said.

The weather office also cautioned the farmers about crop loss, stem breakage and rotting of flowers and fruit following inclement weather conditions.

Keylong in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest on Monday night, recording a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius while Bilaspur was hottest on Tuesday afternoon with a maximum temperature of 40.5 degree C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023