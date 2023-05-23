Rains, hairstorm lash parts of Himachal, MeT issues ‘orange’ alert for Wednesday

Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as the local MeT office issued an 'orange' alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in 10 districts on May 24. Shimla and surrounding areas were lashed by hailstorms accompanied by lightning, thunder and rain. Mandi received 17 mm of rain followed by 13 mm in Kangra while light showers were witnessed in Kalpa.

The MeT office here also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on May 25, 26 and 27 as an active western disturbance has approached the western Himalayan region and could lead to widespread precipitation in the state.

Farmers have been advised to use anti-hail nets over the crops as a hailstorm, with the possibility of heavy rainfall, is predicted in districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur. They are also advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticides, it said.

The weather office also cautioned the farmers about crop loss, stem breakage and rotting of flowers and fruit following inclement weather conditions.

Keylong in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest on Monday night, recording a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius while Bilaspur was hottest on Tuesday afternoon with a maximum temperature of 40.5 degree C.

