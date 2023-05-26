Left Menu

Six injured in cooking gas cylinder explosion at Noida house

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-05-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:43 IST
Six people sustained minor burn injuries when a small cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house here on Friday night, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said the incident took place in Chhalera village in Sector 44 and his department received information about it at 9:14 pm.

''The small cylinder exploded after the connection tube caught fire while food was being prepared in the house located on the first floor,'' Choubey said.

''Firefighters immediately left for the spot but were informed midway that the fire had been doused. When they reached the spot, they found that six people suffered minor burn injuries while dousing the fire,'' the CFO said.

Of the six people, Choubey said, five required medical attention and were taken to a local hospital for primary treatment.

He urged people to exercise caution while handling cooking gas cylinders at home, especially during summers, and use quality products to avoid accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

