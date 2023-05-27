Left Menu

Rain lashes many parts of Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 11:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed many parts of Haryana leading to a dip in the temperatures, the Meteorological Department here said on Saturday.

According to the department's morning weather report, among the places in the state to be lashed by rains overnight included Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, and Rewari.

The MeT Department said Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab also received rains.

Rains have been lashing many parts of the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh intermittently since May 24 giving relief to the people from hot weather conditions.

The maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering below normal limits for the past few days.

