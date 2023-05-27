Left Menu

Tourists from across India head to Kashmir to beat the heat

While most parts of the country are reeling under heat wave conditions, tourists are enjoying the pleasant weather in Kashmir as the Valley has witnessed rains over the past few days, leading to a drop in the mercury.The maximum temperature in the Valley, over the last few days, hovered around 20 degrees Celsius and most of the days, the weather has remained cloudy while soem areas witnessed rainfall.The pleasant weather has brought cheer to the tourists.I feel very good, the weather here is very pleasant.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 19:34 IST
Tourists from across India head to Kashmir to beat the heat
  • Country:
  • India

While most parts of the country are reeling under heat wave conditions, tourists are enjoying the pleasant weather in Kashmir as the Valley has witnessed rains over the past few days, leading to a drop in the mercury.

The maximum temperature in the Valley, over the last few days, hovered around 20 degrees Celsius and most of the days, the weather has remained cloudy while soem areas witnessed rainfall.

The pleasant weather has brought cheer to the tourists.

"I feel very good, the weather here is very pleasant. We are feeling relaxed here. In Punjab, the temperature is 40 degrees, but here it is only 10-15 degrees," Akansha and Happy Singh from Punjab told PTI. Pooja, a tourist from Gujarat, said they were wearing woollen clothes and enjoying the pleasant weather in the valley.

"In Gujarat, the temperature has gone up to around 45 degrees Celsius. Here, it is below 20 degrees. We are enjoying the greenery and weather here," she said. The tourists also witnessed snowfall at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Yesterday, we visited Gulmarg and witnessed rain and snowfall there. We are enjoying the cool weather in Kashmir," Mukesh, another vacationer from Gujarat, said. "This is my first trip to the Valley. There is a famous phrase that Kashmir is God's own land. Now, after seeing Kashmir, I can say that it is indeed true. In Kolkata, it was 38 degrees Celsius, but we went to Pahalgam and Sonmarg where it was 8 degrees Celsius," Sana Ahmad, from Kolkata, said.

Even as the Valley witnessed a sunny day on Saturday, the Meteorological Department has forecast a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm towards the evening at scattered places.

While the MeT Office has forecast dry weather for Sunday, there are chances of intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder or lightning with a possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds at a few places on Monday and Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023