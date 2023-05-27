Left Menu

'Orange' alert issued for parts of Rajasthan as thunderstorms, gusty winds expected on May 28-29

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:55 IST
'Orange' alert issued for parts of Rajasthan as thunderstorms, gusty winds expected on May 28-29
  • Country:
  • India

The meteorological department on Saturday issued an 'orange' alert for parts of Rajasthan where intense thunderstorms and thundersquall are expected on May 28-29.

It has also issued a 'yellow' alert for May 30 and 31, officials said.

Heavy rain and hailstorm with gusty winds are likely in parts of Rajasthan on May 28-29 due to the effect of a fresh western disturbance, a Met department official said.

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the districts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions where intense thunderstorms and thundersquall with speeds reaching up to 50-60 kmph are likely, the official said.

There is also a strong possibility of winds with speeds up to 70 kmph, heavy rain and hailstorm at some places.

On May 28, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions, according to the officials.

The MeT department has issued a 'yellow' alert for May 30-31, the officials said.

The weather department advised people to not take shelter under trees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023