Deer shot dead by poachers in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A three-year-old male deer was shot at by poachers while it was quenching its thirst at a water body amid extreme hot weather conditions in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The animal was rescued by the local forest protection committee and handed over to the forest department but it succumbed to its injuries during treatment, he said.

The incident took place in Saridih forest in Tarhasi block.

Manatu range forester Rakesh Pandey said the post-mortem was conducted and two bullet injuries were found on the carcass.

An investigation has been initiated and the poachers will be nabbed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

