Two leopards electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

Two leopards were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live wire in the forest area of Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident happened under Sone ka Gurja police station area after electricity poles fell due to rain and thunderstorm and the leopards died due to electric shock, the official said.

The villagers later found the carcasses of the leopards in Jaroli forest and informed the forest officials. Forest ranger Amar Lal Meena said that carcasses were buried in the forest after doing a forensic examination. The leopards were male and female aged around three-and-half to four years. He said that electric wire poles were damaged due to the recent rain and thunderstorm in some parts of the district. Meena informed that there are about 30 to 40 leopards in the district.

