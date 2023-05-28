Left Menu

Two leopards electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

Two leopards were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live wire in the forest area of Rajasthans Dholpur district on Sunday, an official said.The incident happened under Sone ka Gurja police station area after electricity poles fell due to rain and thunderstorm and the leopards died due to electric shock, the official said.The villagers later found the carcasses of the leopards in Jaroli forest and informed the forest officials.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:11 IST
Two leopards electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire in Rajasthan’s Dholpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two leopards were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live wire in the forest area of Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident happened under Sone ka Gurja police station area after electricity poles fell due to rain and thunderstorm and the leopards died due to electric shock, the official said.

The villagers later found the carcasses of the leopards in Jaroli forest and informed the forest officials. Forest ranger Amar Lal Meena said that carcasses were buried in the forest after doing a forensic examination. The leopards were male and female aged around three-and-half to four years. He said that electric wire poles were damaged due to the recent rain and thunderstorm in some parts of the district. Meena informed that there are about 30 to 40 leopards in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023