Left Menu

Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; maximum temperature settles five notches below average

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain hit Delhi on Tuesday evening with gusty winds blowing across the national capital sending pedestrians running for cover and affecting vehicular movement.The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.Delhi is experiencing moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 70-80 kilometres per hour, the Met office said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:52 IST
Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; maximum temperature settles five notches below average
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain hit Delhi on Tuesday evening with gusty winds blowing across the national capital sending pedestrians running for cover and affecting vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Delhi is experiencing moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 70-80 kilometres per hour, the Met office said. The storm is likely to continue for the next hour, it added.

As gusty winds blew across the city, many pedestrians rushed for shelter as it began to rain while vehicular movement was also affected. The relative humidity oscillated between 48 per cent and 91 per cent. Delhiites had woken up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 20.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

The city recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 115 at 7 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023