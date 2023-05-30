Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:56 IST
Hot and humid days ahead in south Bengal
Hot and humid days are ahead in south Bengal as pre-monsoon showers remain elusive and the southwest monsoon prepares to advance into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the forecast by the weather office said on Tuesday.

Day and night temperatures are set to rise by two to four degrees Celsius in West Bengal in the next five days, the Met office said.

The southwest monsoon is expected to advance into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and south Bay of Bengal by Wednesday and advance to Kerala around June 4, the Met department said.

Kolkata recorded the highest day temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and the mercury is likely to move up during the week, Regional Meteorological director G K Das said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was 29.6 degrees, two notches above average, he said.

''Heatwave conditions are likely to occur in the western districts of the state towards the weekend,'' he said. Das said a forecast on the date of advancement of monsoon into West Bengal will be possible only after the system enters the mainland in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

