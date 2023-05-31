Left Menu

Milestone! NASA's Curiosity drives an impressive 30 kilometres on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:06 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Curiosity, the largest and most capable rover ever sent to Mars, has achieved a significant milestone on the Red Planet, driving a distance of 30 kilometres on the Martian surface. This accomplishment places Curiosity second only to its predecessor, Opportunity, in terms of the distance travelled on Mars.

Over the course of its remarkable 10-plus-year journey through Mars' Gale Crater, the Curiosity rover has explored vast expanses of the Martian surface, yet there remains an abundance of intriguing rocks waiting to be sampled and analyzed, according to the mission team.

Since its landing in Gale Crater in August 2012, the Curiosity rover has made several groundbreaking discoveries and provided unprecedented scientific insights. The rover has successfully navigated treacherous terrain, climbed Mount Sharp, and unearthed vital evidence of Mars' past habitability.

Curiosity's primary mission objective is to assess whether Mars had the conditions necessary for microbial life in the past. By analyzing rock samples using its onboard scientific instruments, the rover has already provided compelling evidence of ancient lake environments that could have supported microbial organisms.

Among other discoveries, the rover recently found rippled rock textures - the mission’s clearest evidence yet of ancient water ripples that formed within lakes. According to the mission team, billions of years ago, waves on the surface of a shallow lake stirred up sediment at the lake bottom, leaving behind distinctive patterns that have been preserved in the rock layers.

As the rover embarks on the next leg of its journey, the scientific community eagerly awaits new discoveries that will further unravel the mysteries of the Red Planet and its potential for supporting life.

