Work to start soon on Rs 800-crore revamp of Thane railway station: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday said the tendering process for renovating the Thane railway station has been completed and the actual work on the Rs 800-crore project will start soon.

Addressing a press conference at the Thane Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters organised on the occasion of the nine years of the Narendra Modi government, he said on June 6 an MoU will be signed in Pune for providing employment to 1 lakh people in 300 companies.

At the conference, Lodha, a BJP leader, gave details of works done by the Modi government in the past nine years for the people of the country.

He said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 800 crore for development of the Thane railway station and make it a world-class facility.

''The tendering process has already been completed and the actual work will begin soon. The Thane railway station is a historic landmark (the first-ever passenger train in India operated between Bori Bunder and Thane in 1853) whose renovation was pending for long. However, it was the Modi government which sanctioned funds for the project,'' said the minister, who also holds the skill development and entrepreneurship portfolio.

He said a plan is being prepared to develop tourist spots in Thane district which is located adjoining Mumbai.

Lodha said a 'maha sampark abhiyan' is being undertaken in the district by the BJP under the Modi @9 initiative.

Under the mass contact programme, party activists will reach out to families and inform them about the work done by the Modi government and its achievements since 2014, said the BJP leader.

They will also have dialogue with beneficiaries of various schemes launched by the Centre and the state government, he added.

