Left Menu

Rains lash Kashmir; mercury dips

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:29 IST
Rains lash Kashmir; mercury dips
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in drop in the temperature, even as the meteorological department has forecast wet weather over the next two days in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

Kashmir over the past few days experienced active western disturbance which brought light to moderate rain in most of the places and snowfall in the higher reaches in some areas, they said.

Thunder, lightning and hailstorm accompanied by dusty winds also occurred at some places, they added.

Deputy director, MeT, Mukhtair Ahmad, said the weather is likely to remain cloudy with the possibility of fairly widespread rainfall over the next two days.

There are chances of light snowfall in the higher reaches at some places, he added.

Hailstorms, thunder-lightning and gusty winds may also happen, Ahmad said.

From June 2-6, the weather is likely to stay mainly dry, he said.

The deputy director said the wet weather has led to decrease in the temperature by several degrees across the valley.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday was 15.3 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees below the normal.

The minimum temperature will remain around 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, but the maximum temperature will be lower than three to five degrees than the normal for this time of the season over the next few days, Ahmad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023