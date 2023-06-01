Left Menu

Jammu's Jambu Zoo welcomes inmates of 17 species

Days after its inauguration, Jambu Zoo here has welcomed inmates of 17 different species, including leopard, black bear, deer and birds, according to officials.Situated on the outskirts of Jammu and spread over 3,200 kanals, Jambu Zoo was inaugurated on Sunday by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after several delays since its conception in 2016.One acre is equal to eight kanals.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Days after its inauguration, Jambu Zoo here has welcomed inmates of 17 different species, including leopard, black bear, deer and birds, according to officials.

Situated on the outskirts of Jammu and spread over 3,200 kanals, Jambu Zoo was inaugurated on Sunday by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after several delays since its conception in 2016.

One acre is equal to eight kanals.

''We have 3,200 kanals of land. As far as the area is concerned, we will be considered among the big zoos. We have started out with 17 species of animals,'' Jambu Zoo Wildlife Warden Amit Sharma told PTI.

These species include leopards, peacocks, deer, nilgai, wild boars, swans and monkeys.

''In the coming days, we will be introducing several species, which will bring us on par with other prominent zoos in the country,'' Sharma said.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India approved the concept plan for Jambu Zoo back in 2016 but the execution faced delays due to various reasons, according to officials.

''The project made headlines when it commenced in 2016-17 with funding from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority. However, the funding was halted and we received support from the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation.

''Unfortunately, work was stalled for two years due to the Covid pandemic. We were determined to complete it as soon as possible and now we have dedicated it to the public,'' Sharma said.

The zoo also includes an open amusement theatre, a children's park and a small water body. To facilitate easy movement, battery-operated cars and bicycles are available for visitors.

