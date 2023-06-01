Left Menu

CSIR receives worth R80M investment to drive skills and health innovation

Chikwamba believes the cash injection will reduce the continent’s reliance on imported therapeutics and promote the development of tailored health products for the African population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:34 IST
CSIR receives worth R80M investment to drive skills and health innovation
According to Ramchuran, the work, which will support product development, is in keeping with the CSIR’s role in research translation and innovation. Image Credit: Twitter(@Berci)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Africa’s plans to build capacity to respond to future pandemics has received a major boost after the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) received an investment worth $4 458 033 (R80 million) from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to drive skills and health innovation.  

The investment, which seeks to strengthen Africa’s biomanufacturing capability through a workforce training and skills development programme, is a significant milestone that will reduce the continent’s dependence on imported critical health products.

“Skills development and the establishment of the necessary infrastructure in the field of biomanufacturing require urgent action to strengthen our capability to manufacture health products that are accessible and cost-effective locally,” said CSIR Group Executive: Advanced Chemistry and Life Sciences, Dr Rachel Chikwamba.

Chikwamba believes the cash injection will reduce the continent’s reliance on imported therapeutics and promote the development of tailored health products for the African population.

“Therefore, this workforce development programme will have a significant catalytic role in stimulating local biomanufacturing by providing hands-on training and competency building,” she said.

The grant, according to the CSIR, will support local training and workforce development for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and vaccines in Africa.

The investment will also contribute to the modernisation of infrastructure and equipment that are key to building a robust local biomanufacturing capability.

“The grant from the Gates Foundation will allow for the expansion of the existing microbial production facility and the establishment of bench-scale production using mammalian cell-culture systems. This is a key focus area for us because, quite often, lead biopharmaceuticals that are discovered in Africa remain in the research and development phase and never reach commercial reality,” explained CSIR Research Group Leader: Bioprocess Technologies, Dr Santosh Ramchuran.

According to Ramchuran, the work, which will support product development, is in keeping with the CSIR’s role in research translation and innovation.

“We provide knowledge, skills development and infrastructure to drive sustainability in the biotech sector,” he added.

The initiative will focus on Black female candidates and applicants from other African countries to make up a majority of those who will benefit from the programme.

The CSIR, an entity of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, is one of the leading scientific and technology research, development and implementation organisations in Africa.

The CSIR undertakes directed and multidisciplinary research and technological innovation, as well as industrial and scientific development to improve the quality of life of all South Africans.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023