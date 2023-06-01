How Reuters found questionable climate funding

The pledge is a big one: $100 billion a year from wealthy nations to help developing countries manage climate change. Originally made at a 2009 U.N. climate summit and reaffirmed by the 2015 Paris Agreement, the pledge is an acknowledgment by developed nations of their outsized role in creating climate problems through emissions that contribute to global warming. They agreed to help less-wealthy nations cover the costs of reducing emissions and adapting to climate change.

Governments from 38 developed nations and the European Union collaborated in 2016 to define the strategy. Funding comes from a variety of sources and includes grants, loans, bonds, equity investments and other contributions. In addition to contributions from government coffers or state-linked institutions, it can include financing from multilateral development banks and the private sector, encouraged by the government. Developed nations’ contributions go not to a central fund but directly to governments, aid groups or other organizations for climate-related projects in developing countries.

Projects are meant to either reduce emissions or to help developing nations manage the effects of climate change. The negotiators did not define the types of projects that fall in those categories, nor did they set a common accounting standard for reporting contributions. Governments report financing to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Though the U.N. Climate Change secretariat enlists reviewers to check that countries complied with reporting requirements, no mechanism exists to ensure funds are spent appropriately.

In an effort to analyze where the money is going and how it is being spent, Reuters reporters created a database of the funding by extracting and combining information from the U.N. reports, filed by almost all of the 39 parties that have signed onto plans for delivering on the pledge. The dataset covers almost 44,000 contributions from 2015 to 2020, the most recent year for which reports are available. Joining Reuters in the data collection and analysis were reporters from Big Local News, a non-profit journalism organization at Stanford University. Big Local News has built an archive for the information to make it available for others interested in reporting about climate finance.

The analysis focused on bilateral spending, funds that went directly from one country to another. Also counted toward the pledge are grants, loans and equity investments from institutions such as the World Bank or dedicated climate funds such as the Green Climate Fund. Developed nations help fund these institutions and report on these contributions separately to the U.N. Because the Reuters story focused on direct contributions countries are providing to meet the goal, reporters did not include these contributions in the analysis.

Because of the volume of reports – many of which lacked detail – reporters could not follow every dollar. In all, the team examined thousands of records, 10% of the total. The examination found $3 billion in spending on projects that did not align with the goals of the program, which is meant to help developing countries reduce emissions or adapt to the effects of climate change. Reporters used keyword searches of the U.N. reports to identify contributions with descriptions that appeared questionable. From there, they sought additional documentation online and via records requests to donor governments and recipients. They also cross-checked U.N. reports against information recorded by other agencies, such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group representing mostly wealthy nations.

To make the reports more useful for analysis, reporters took steps to standardize them. This included extracting information, such as the recipient country – a detail that is not reported uniformly, and sometimes not at all, by developed nations. Reporters also converted national currencies into U.S. dollars by using annual exchange rates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. For their story about this program, Reuters reporters reviewed 74 projects that they featured or included in summary totals. Additional information about these projects, including source documents, can be found here. The full dataset compiled from the U.N. documents, along with documentation, is available at the Stanford Digital Repository.

