WeWork India leases office space in Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:15 IST
Co-working major WeWork India has taken on lease 2.2 lakh square feet office space in Bengaluru to open three new centres with a cumulative capacity of 3,600 desks.

At present, Bengaluru-based WeWork India has over 6.5 million (65 lakh) square feet of area across 45 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

The company has taken on lease 95,000 square feet area at Embassy Golf Links Business Park to set up two centres with a combined capacity of around 1,600 desk spaces, WeWork India said in a statement.

It has taken 1.25 lakh square feet in Prestige Tech Park Jupiter, located close to Marathahalli with a capacity of 2,000 desks.

Nearly 60 per cent of area has been pre-committed, highlighting the strong demand for flexible workspaces.

Out of the three, one facility has become operational and the other two would open soon.

WeWork India said it has been expanding its footprint in the country since its inception in 2017. Its revenue rose 70 per cent last calendar year to around Rs 1,300 crore.

Apart from WeWork India, the major co-working players are Smartworks, Simpliwork Offices, Awfis, Skootr, The Executive Centre, Urban Vault, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue, Akasa Coworking, The Office Pass, Avanta India and BHIVE Workspace, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

