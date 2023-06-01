Left Menu

J’khand CM reviews progress of various projects

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:17 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday asked officials to expedite work on various projects so that they could be completed on time.

Soren was reviewing the progress of various schemes and projects uploaded on the ‘Johar Pariyojana Portal’.

Information about 1,138 schemes has been provided on the portal till May 30, an official said. The foundation has been laid for 931 of these projects, while 207 schemes got approval from the state cabinet. As many as 595 projects have been completed, the official said.

“For good governance, it is necessary that schemes are completed on time and there should be no compromise with quality,” the chief minister said.

Coordination among different departments is important for better implementation of various schemes, he said.

“Departmental secretaries should do proper monitoring of all the schemes so that if there is any kind of hindrance or problem in any scheme, its solution can be found. This will help complete the project on time,” he said.

Soren also said that live verification of the progress of schemes would be done with the help of information technology. He asked the principal secretaries and secretaries to prepare a monthly schedule and ensure at least three or four days of field visits to see the actual status of various projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

