NASA's HiRISE camera captures mysterious dune gullies in Russell Crater on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:45 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

This captivating snapshot captured by NASA's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera shows the enigmatic dune gullies of Russell Crater on Mars, shedding new light on the fascinating geological features of the Red Planet. The image was acquired in April 2022 when the spacecraft was flying at an altitude of 251 km.

Russell Crater, located in the southern landmass of Noachis Terra, to the west of the Hellas impact basin, boasts an extensive field of dunes that are coated with carbon dioxide ice, commonly known as dry ice. These frozen blocks of carbon dioxide are believed to play a significant role in the formation of the distinctive linear gullies observed in the area.

This observation made by HiRISE is part of an ongoing series aimed at unravelling two fundamental questions: first, the longevity of individual carbon dioxide ice blocks; and second, whether these blocks undergo intermittent movement or only shift once. Scientists hope that by understanding these dynamics, they can gain valuable insights into the geological processes at play in Russell Crater.

The HiRISE camera is one of the key science instruments aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), which has been orbiting the Red Planet since 2006. Equipped with its powerful imaging capabilities, the camera is an indispensable tool in unravelling the mysteries of the Red Planet and paving the way for future missions and human exploration

The data collected from HiRISE and other instruments aboard other spacecraft orbiting Mars contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the planet's geological evolution and its potential to harbour signs of past or present life.

