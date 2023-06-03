Odd News Roundup: Dev Shah, 14, crowned US National Spelling Bee champion
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Dev Shah, 14, crowned US National Spelling Bee champion
Dev Shah, a 14-year-old boy from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, nailing the word "psammophile," meaning an organism that thrives in sandy soils, in the 15th round of the contest's finals. He edged out fellow eighth-grader Charlotte Walsh, 14, from Arlington, Virginia, who finished in second place after she misspelled "daviely," a Scottish-rooted word for listlessly, in the 14th round.
