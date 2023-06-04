Central government taking holistic approach to revolutionise healthcare: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The Centre has taken a holistic approach to revolutionise healthcare by implementing a series of initiatives including Ayushman Bharat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

Shah, who was in town to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kochi-based Amrita Hospital, also inaugurated two research centres under the institution.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said Mata Amritanandamayi has made immense contribution in creating appreciation for India's rich, spiritual culture and traditions.

''She has taught the art of giving to the world. Even after 50 years of serving millions of people, her humility is striking. Amma's ashram built 1,200 houses in Gujarat after the 2001 earthquake. Those villages are locally called Amma's villages. That is the gratitude of the people for the help provided by her in their hour of need,'' he said.

Shah said in the last nine years, the central government has taken a holistic approach to transform healthcare with the launch of initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Poshan Mission, Mission Indra Dhanush, Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission.

''In 2013-14, there were 387 medical colleges in India, compared to 648 today. The number of MBBS seats has gone up from 51,000 to 99,000, and PG seats from 31,000 to 64,000 in the same period. Also, the government has sanctioned 22 new AIIMS to be opened across the country,'' he added.

The hospital, run by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, also announced Rs 65 crore for charitable care.

The research centres are being set up at the Amritapuri campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Kollam district and another one adjacent to the Amrita Hospital in Kochi.

The two new centres are intended to solve common man's problems by integrating high-quality research domains and translating them into affordable products for building sustainable and resilient communities, the hospital said in a statement.

Apart from Shah, state Health Minister Veena George, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, Congress MP from Ernakulam Hibi Eden, Mayor M Anilkumar, Congress MLA T J Vinod, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, the Vice Chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math; and others participated.

Amrita Hospital in Kochi was inaugurated on May 17, 1998 by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Over the last 25 years, the hospital has achieved numerous milestones, spearheaded innovations, and embraced technological advancements, enabling the provision of high-quality healthcare to all.

