Left Menu

Environmental imbalance result of 'mindless exploitation' of resources, says Chipko movement pioneer

Eminent environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt on Monday said the world suffers from an environmental imbalance because of the mindless exploitation of its natural resources in the name of development.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:33 IST
Environmental imbalance result of 'mindless exploitation' of resources, says Chipko movement pioneer
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt on Monday said the world suffers from an environmental imbalance because of the ''mindless exploitation'' of its natural resources in the name of development. A pioneer of the 'Chipko movement', Bhatt addressed people at a forest and environment promotion camp held at Bachher village on the occasion of World Environment Day.

''The whole world is suffering from an environmental imbalance. Mindless and indiscriminate exploitation of resources is being done in the name of so-called development due to which life on earth is in danger,'' Bhatt said Bhatt who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2005 underlined the need for collective efforts for saving the environment. Due to environmental imbalance, natural calamities are on the rise and there has been a change in the weather pattern affecting the livelihood of families dependent on agriculture, he said. Basic facilities should be made available to everyone, but alongside this, we should also focus on protecting our environment, Bhatt said. Women from the village, Van Panchayat sarpanches and social workers participated in the meeting chaired by green activist Manoj Tiwari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023