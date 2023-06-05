Nagaland observes World Environment Day with plantation, cleanliness drives

Concerned over the impact of climate change , Nagaland Monday carried out a plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day (WED) on the theme ''Beat Plastic Pollution''.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Nagaland, said that all state government departments and organisations organised outreach and advocacy activities for mass mobilisation on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Beside the planting of ornamental and fruit trees across the state, cleanliness drives were also carried out in different locations of the state capital by the district administration in collaboration with the Forest Department and Kohima Municipal Council.

Observing the day at Raj Bhavan, Governor La. Ganesan said that global environmental issues such as climate change, deforestation and pollution are affecting the daily lives of people. Reminding the citizens that their actions against plastic pollution is the need of the hour, he said that the world is using more plastic than it can recycle causing hazardous effects to humans, animals and nature.

People should reduce the use of plastic in their daily lives and also recycle plastic wastes, he said.

On the occasion, the Governor launched the website "Clicktoplant" and also unveiled mascot 'Nino' for the Ecotourism Management Committee of Tuophema village Kohima.

Clicktoplant is an initiative by Kohima Forest Division where people can plant a tree sapling online while sitting at the comfort of their home by making payment for online plantation. The plantation will be done in Nagaland during the plantation season between April to June.

The governor did the first online plantation during the program.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter saying, ''Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing humanity. It is a problem that requires global action. We need to reduce, reuse and recycle. Let us #BeatPlasticPollution.'' ''#WorldEnvironmentDay underscores the urgent need for each of us to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding our environment and to acknowledge the far-reaching impacts of our actions.

This #EnvironmentDay, let's collectively strive for a healthier, greener world for all!'', Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton tweeted. The Angami Youth Organisation and Angami Students' Union in partnership with School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha Nagaland planted 200 saplings at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama while college and school students were engaged in cleaning the area which is also the site for the annual Hornbill Festival of Nagaland.

