Tourist from Tamil Nadu dies at J-K resort after tree falls on him

A tourist from Tamil Nadu died on Monday after a tree fell on him during horse riding at a resort in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. According to the officials, the tree fell due to strong winds near Hill Park on Baisaran track in Pahalgam and hit the victim. Both the rider and the horse died on the spot, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:52 IST
A tourist from Tamil Nadu died on Monday after a tree fell on him during horse riding at a resort in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The victim has been identified as Janarthanam (67), they said. According to the officials, the tree fell due to strong winds near Hill Park on Baisaran track in Pahalgam and hit the victim. Both the rider and the horse died on the spot, they said. The incident is being probed, they added.

