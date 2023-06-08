Left Menu

London stocks slip as interest rate angst persists; ex-div stocks weigh

British equities fell on Thursday, as sentiment around global interest rates remaining higher for a longer period pressured stocks, while Vodafone and Sainsbury going ex-dividend contributed to losses. The internationally-focused FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.2%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:37 IST
London stocks slip as interest rate angst persists; ex-div stocks weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British equities fell on Thursday, as sentiment around global interest rates remaining higher for a longer period pressured stocks, while Vodafone and Sainsbury going ex-dividend contributed to losses.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.2%. Surprise rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia this week have spooked investors globally, sparking concerns that major global central banks could stick to their rate tightening cycles for longer.

"The headwind from tighter monetary policy and generally tighter financial conditions is building up again," said Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard. Cicione said the surprise hikes by the RBA and BoC potentially give more incentive for the Bank of England to hike again.

Traders have nearly fully priced in a 25-basis point hike by the BoE in two weeks time. Growing rate hike bets pushed the pound nearly 1% higher, further pressuring the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index.

Vodafone Group and Sainsbury were amongst top decliners, falling 5.5% and 3.8% respectively, as the telecom firm and Britain's second-largest supermarket chain traded without the entitlement for divided. Homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings dropped 7.1% after warning of further slowdown in the British housing market.

The broader homebuilders index shed 0.9%. Precious metal miners and chemicals were the worst-hit sectors, losing 1.4% and 1.7% respectively.

Stubbornly-high inflation, jitters around more rate hikes and concerns about a worsening global economic environment have kept London stocks range-bound following extensive losses last month. Among individual movers, FirstGroup jumped 13.9% after the transport operator beat annual profit forecasts.

Investors now await data on the UK's labour market, economic growth and monthly industrial and manufacturing output next week to gauge the state of the economy and the policy tightening path.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023