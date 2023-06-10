Left Menu

Five shops at Delhi's GB Road catch fire

Five shops at GB Road caught fire on Saturday, officials said. According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze at 3.54 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 18:21 IST
Five shops at GB Road caught fire on Saturday, officials said. According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze at 3.54 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire that had broken out in one shop at Gali Sitara slowly spread to four others in the neighbourhood. No casualty has been reported yet, it said.

