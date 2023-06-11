Left Menu

Hailstorms in northeastern China farmland cause $28 mln loss

Severe hailstorms lashed a city in northeastern China on Saturday, affecting some 7,000 hectares (17,000 acres) of farmland and causing an estimated loss of 200 million yuan ($28 million), state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 12:20 IST
Hailstorms in northeastern China farmland cause $28 mln loss
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

Severe hailstorms lashed a city in northeastern China on Saturday, affecting some 7,000 hectares (17,000 acres) of farmland and causing an estimated loss of 200 million yuan ($28 million), state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday. Hailstones swept Wafangdian in the northeastern province of Liaoning, CCTV reported. A village on its outskirts received 48.1 millimetres (1.8 inches) of rainfall in one hour, the highest across the province, the Liaoning Meteorological Service Centre said.

Heavy rains have battered crops in central China's Henan province in recent days, where about one-third of the country's wheat is grown. These losses may lead to rising grain imports into the world's biggest wheat consumer. On Friday, heavy rain hit parts of southwest China, including Guangxi, engulfing roads and partially submerging buildings.

China's meteorological authorities on Sunday renewed a blue alert, the lowest of its four-tier warning system, for rainstorms in regions including Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Henan and Hubei. Up to 120 millimetres (4.7 inches) of rain was expected in the northern part of Hainan province. ($1 = 7.1273 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for 2nd auction in a row

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for 2nd auction in a row

 India
4
Congress rolls out first poll guarantee with launch of free bus travel for women in Karnataka

Congress rolls out first poll guarantee with launch of free bus travel for w...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023