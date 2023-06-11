WTC final Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Day 5
Scoreboard on day five of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia here on Sunday.
Australia 1st Innings: 469 all out India 1st Innings: 296 all out Australia 2nd Innings: 270/8 declared India 2nd Innings (overnight: 164/3): Rohit Sharma lbw Lyon 43 Shubman Gill c Green b Boland 18 Cheteshwar Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27 Virat Kohli c Smith b Boland 49 Ajinkya Rahane c Carey b Starc 46 Ravindra Jadeja c Carey b Boland 0 KS Bharat c&b Lyon 23 Shardul Thakur lbw Lyon 0 Umesh Yadav c Carey b Starc 1 Mohammed Shami not out 13 Mohammed Siraj c Cummins b Lyon 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-6, NB-5) 13 Total: (all out in 63.3 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-92, 3-93, 4-179, 5-179, 6-212, 7-213, 8-220, 9-224, 10-234 Bowling: Pat Cummins 13-1-55-1, Scott Boland 16-2-46-3, Mitchell Starc 14-1-77-2, Cameron Green 5-0-13-0, Nathan Lyon 15.3-2-41-4.
