Left Menu

Heavy rainfall forecast for Assam in next 5 days

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-06-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 19:25 IST
Heavy rainfall forecast for Assam in next 5 days
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said widespread heavy rainfall is very likely in Assam in the next five days.

In a 'Special Weather Bulletin', IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued 'Yellow Alert' for Sunday and Monday, followed by 'Orange Alerts' from Tuesday to Thursday.

'Yellow Alert' stands for watch and be updated, while 'Orange Alerts' implies to be prepared for action.

''Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely during the next five days.

''Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur over Assam during the next five days,'' RMC said in the bulletin.

This weather condition is likely to occur in other Northeastern states also such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, it added.

It further said temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads, uprooting of trees as well as breaking of tree branches is likely to happen. Uprooting of trees may cause damage to the power sector.

''Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage. Lightning may injure people and cattle in open place,'' the report said, adding flash floods and landslides are also likely to occur in many places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023