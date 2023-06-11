Left Menu

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 22:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 30 places in Odisha on Sunday recorded temperatures of 40 degree Celsius or more.

The IMD issued an orange warning, saying that severe heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Keonjhar.

An Orange Alert means to be prepared for action.

The western Odisha towns of Bolangir and Bargarh were the hottest places in the state at 44.5 degree Celsius each.

The Bhubaneswar regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its evening bulletin said that 44 degree Celsius or more was recorded in four places in the state.

Bolangir and Bargarh were followed by Jharsuguda with 44.4 and Sonepur 44.3 degrees.

Similarly, six other places in the western region also recorded temperatures at 43 degrees Celsius. While Sambalpur recorded 43.6 degree Celsius, it was followed by Boudh 43.5, Hirakud 43.1 and Sundergarh, Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh at 43 degrees.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reported 42.6 and 41.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The temperature in both cities was 38.2 degrees C on Saturday.

The IMD forecast said there will be no large change in day temperature in Odisha in the next three days. But there may be a slight fall thereafter. Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 4-6 degree Celsius at a few places during the next three days, the IMD said in its bulletin.

