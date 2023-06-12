Left Menu

Kazakhstan mourns 14 forestry workers killed in wildfire

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sacked Emergencies Minister Yuri Ilyin over the weekend, saying "criminal negligence" was behind the disaster. The new minister, Syrym Sharipkhanov, said it could still take a few more days to extinguish the blaze, news website Tengrinews.kz reported.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:27 IST
Kazakhstan mourns 14 forestry workers killed in wildfire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Flags were lowered across Kazakhstan on Monday as the country mourned 14 forestry workers killed in a wildfire in the eastern Abai region. Firefighters were still struggling to contain the blaze raging across 43,000 hectares (106,000 acres) of land in the Central Asian nation, the government said.

Officials said they had last heard from the workers on Thursday last week and their bodies were found on Saturday. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sacked Emergencies Minister Yuri Ilyin over the weekend, saying "criminal negligence" was behind the disaster.

The new minister, Syrym Sharipkhanov, said it could still take a few more days to extinguish the blaze, news website Tengrinews.kz reported. He said about 1,500 people equipped with hundreds of vehicles and 12 helicopters were working at the scene, in the region the borders Russia and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023