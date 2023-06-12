Left Menu

Gadkari lays foundation stone for 10 NH projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in UP

According to the statement, the road transport and highways minister said the work of construction of the proposed 14 km bypass in Pratapgarh at a cost of Rs 309 crore will also start soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:03 IST
Gadkari lays foundation stone for 10 NH projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in UP

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for 5 NH projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in the Pratapgarh region and 5 NH projects at a valuation of Rs 6,215 crore in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Gadkari said that with the widening of 43 km of National Highway 330 from Pratapgarh to Sultanpur being constructed for Rs 1,290 crore, the travel time from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh via Ayodhya will be reduced. According to the statement, the road transport and highways minister said the work of construction of the proposed 14 km bypass in Pratapgarh at a cost of Rs 309 crore will also start soon. He said road safety work will be done on National Highway 31 at Rs 27 crore for street lights and bus shelters, among others. The construction of the Pratapgarh-Musafirkhana section will accelerate the development of the cement plant, gas plant, bottling plant and dairy milk factory industries, the statement said, adding that all these projects will encourage investment in Uttar Pradesh and create new employment opportunities.

Gadkari said construction of a 22 km, 4-lane bypass at a cost of 1,750 crore in Deoria will be awarded in August 2023.

He said the backward areas of Deoria and Gorakhpur will get benefit from these projects. The minister said connectivity with Bihar will also improve with these projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023