Coast Guard airlifts 11 personnel working at oil rig off Gujarat coast amid cyclone warning

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has airlifted 11 personnel from an oil rig operating off the coast of Gujarat near Dwarka amid strong winds and high tide conditions in the Arabian Sea caused by approaching Cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to hit the state on June 15, an official said on Monday.

An ICG helicopter airlifted 11 employees working at an oil rig of a private company, around 50km off the Okha coast in Devbhoomi Dwarka district, and transported them to a safer place, the official said.

''@IndiaCoastGuard ALH Mk-III (CG 858) has airlifted a total of 11 personnel from jackup rig 'Key Singapore operating off #Dwarka to #Okha, #Gujarat. Sorties being progressed for evacuation of all persons,'' the ICG tweeted.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district around noon on Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Morbi have started evacuating people residing near the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

