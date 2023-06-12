Left Menu

Gujarat: Woman killed, hubby hurt as tree falls on bike due to strong wind in Rajkot district

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:17 IST
Gujarat: Woman killed, hubby hurt as tree falls on bike due to strong wind in Rajkot district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed and her husband was injured on Monday after a tree fell on their motorcycle on a state highway in Jasdan taluka of Gujarat's Rajkot district due to strong winds, an official said. Many parts of Gujarat are experiencing strong winds due to cyclone 'Biparjoy', which appears to make landfall in the Kutch district on June 15 with winds gusting up to 150 kilometres per hour (kmph).

''A woman, identified as Varsha Bavaliya, was riding pillion on the motorcycle while her husband Bhavesh was riding it when a tree fell on them due to strong winds on Kamlapur-Bhadla state highway at around 11:30 am,'' said Jasadan taluka Mamlatdar (disaster wing), Ashvin Padani.

Varsha died shortly after being admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

