Left Menu

NGT forms panel to look into 'environmental damage' in Odisha's Sikharchandi Hill

Noting the material before the tribunal, a bench headed by chairperson Justice A K Goel said, prima facie it appeared that the project was in violation of the Forest Conservation Act and could result in damage to the bio-diversity, especially of the rare and endangered medicinal and wild plant species.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:24 IST
NGT forms panel to look into 'environmental damage' in Odisha's Sikharchandi Hill
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to ascertain the factual position regarding the alleged environmental damage in Odisha's Sikharchandi Hill due to construction activities. The tribunal also directed that the Sikharchandi Hill project be "held in abeyance" till the next date of hearing. The NGT was hearing a petition claiming environmental damage by construction works, including earth moving, blasting of rocks, and felling of trees in Sikharchandi Hill, a part of Chandaka wildlife division in Khurda, Odisha. Noting the material before the tribunal, a bench headed by chairperson Justice A K Goel said, "prima facie" it appeared that the project was in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act and could result in damage to the bio-diversity, especially of the rare and endangered medicinal and wild plant species. So, the tribunal's intervention was necessary to prevent further damage and for the restoration measures after independent verification of facts, the bench, also comprising judicial members Justices B Amit Sthalekar and Arun Kumar Tyagi along with expert member A Senthil Vel, said. "With a view to independently ascertain the factual position, we constitute a four-member joint committee to be headed by the Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), of Bhubaneswar with other members being representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board, State Pollution Control Board and district magistrate, Khurda," the bench said. The committee has to meet within a week, besides undertaking site visits and interacting with the stakeholders. It has to ascertain the factual position, particularly with regard to the illegal felling of trees, loss of biodiversity, cutting of the hill and other damages, it said. Further, a factual and action-taken report has to be submitted before the tribunal by July 3, the bench said. "The committee may also get broad demarcation of the hill to determine permissible and non-permissible activities," the tribunal said adding that "having regard to the irreversible consequences of the ongoing project, we direct that the project, in question, may be held in abeyance till next date of hearing". According to the petition, Sikharchandi Hill is a part of the Eastern Ghat mountains, which is extremely rich in bio-diversity with varied flora and fauna, with an abundance of rare species of wild and medicinal plants. There was, however, no forest clearance for cutting trees, it claimed. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023