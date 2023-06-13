Left Menu

Eldest of rescued Colombian children pulled sister from plane wreckage

The children, aged 1 through 13, survived the May 1 crash that killed their mother and two other adults and were found on Friday in Caqueta province after weeks of searching by the military and Indigenous communities. The oldest sister, Lesly, whose courage has been hailed by authorities as key to the children's survival, pulled the youngest child, Cristin, from the plane, grandfather Narciso Mucutuy said in videos posted by the defense ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 02:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 02:23 IST
Eldest of rescued Colombian children pulled sister from plane wreckage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The eldest of the four Indigenous children who were missing for more than five weeks in Colombia's southern jungle after a plane crash pulled her youngest sibling from the wreckage, the children's grandfather said on Monday. The children, aged 1 through 13, survived the May 1 crash that killed their mother and two other adults and were found on Friday in Caqueta province after weeks of searching by the military and Indigenous communities.

The oldest sister, Lesly, whose courage has been hailed by authorities as key to the children's survival, pulled the youngest child, Cristin, from the plane, grandfather Narciso Mucutuy said in videos posted by the defense ministry. "When she looked and saw that her mother was dead, she saw the feet of her littlest sister where the three dead were and she pulled her out," Mucutuy said at the Bogota military hospital where the children are being treated.

The children spent four days near the wreckage, he said, eating flour that had been onboard, before wandering from the site. Lesly was exhausted by the time they were rescued, Mucutuy added. The children used large leaves and branches to shelter from the rain, he said, and spent time with one of the military rescue dogs sent to look for them.

The dog, Wilson, remains missing and an operation to find him is ongoing. The children are recovering satisfactorily, the child welfare agency said, and have been able to see some family members, as well as draw and talk.

"The children are well, they are stable and following their medical treatment," said agency official Adriana Velasquez in a video posted on Twitter. Rescuers told Colombia's public broadcaster in an interview on Sunday that the children hugged them and said they were hungry when they were found. The boy told them their mother was dead, the rescuers said.

The father of the two youngest siblings has said the children will tell their own story about the ordeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023