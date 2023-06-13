Left Menu

Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather has predicted a bleak monsoon in India over the next four weeks, raising concerns about the impact on agriculture. Unfortunately, there are no signs of weather systems emerging over the Bay of Bengal in the near future, which are crucial drivers of the monsoon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:41 IST
Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks
  • Country:
  • India

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather has predicted a bleak monsoon in India over the next four weeks, raising concerns about the impact on agriculture. ''Extended Range Prediction System (ERPS) is projecting a dismal outlook for the next four weeks, until July 6. Agriculture heartland is looking rather cracked and parched. This coincides with the crucial time of sowing or at least preparing the field, with the hope of impending rains,'' it said on Monday. The central and western parts of India, which form the core monsoon zone, may face challenges in coping with the drying effects due to inadequate rainfall early in the season, Skymet Weather said.

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after the usual date of June 1.

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea first delayed the monsoon onset over Kerala and is now impeding the advance of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula, the private agency said.

While monsoon rains usually cover Maharashtra, Odisha, and half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar by June 15, the monsoon stream is still grappling to settle over these areas. At present, the visible manifestation of monsoon surge is limited to the northeast and the west coast. Unfortunately, there are no signs of weather systems emerging over the Bay of Bengal in the near future, which are crucial drivers of the monsoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023