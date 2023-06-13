Left Menu

ITI Berhampur develops e-trolley for women vendors

Students of Industrial Training Institute ITI in Odishas Berhampur have developed an e-trolley for women vegetable vendors. The e-trolley, which has been designed and developed by the institute with support of Ganjam Zilla Parishad, will be used by women vendors to carry vegetables and others items over long distances, institute principal Rajat Panigrahy said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 19:20 IST
ITI Berhampur develops e-trolley for women vendors
  • Country:
  • India

Students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Odisha's Berhampur have developed an e-trolley for women vegetable vendors. Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) deputy commissioner Ashirvad Parida launched the e-trolley on the institute campus in the presence of students and teachers on Tuesday. The e-trolley, which has been designed and developed by the institute with support of Ganjam Zilla Parishad, will be used by women vendors to carry vegetables and others items over long distances, institute principal Rajat Panigrahy said. "The e-trolley is designed to help street vendors, especially women, to transport their goods more easily and efficiently. It is also environmentally friendly since it does not produce any emissions" said Panigrahy. The battery-operated vehicle can carry up to 300kg load and cover a distance of 50 km when it is fully charged, he said, adding the e-trolley can also be pedaled.

"The e-trolley is a promising new technology which has the potential to revolutionise public transportation. They can greatly reduce carbon footprint, said Panigrahy. Such e-trolleys are likely to become even more popular in future, said the deputy commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023