BMC to install 15 underground waste bins at four hospitals

The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday said it will be installing 15 underground garbage bins in premises of four municipal hospitals for proper disposal of waste generated in these medical facilities.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said these 15 underground waste bins will be installed in four hospitals run by it -- King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Tuberculosis Hospital Group.

The decision was taken after conducting a Ground Penetrating Radar Survey (GPRS) and the BMC has already started the tendering process for installation of the underground waste bins, said the release.

The agency appointed through the tendering process will have to supply, operate and maintain these waste bins, it said.

''This initiative will help in proper disposal of waste generated in municipal hospitals,'' the civic body said.

Everyday 6,000 to 6,500 metric tons of waste is generated in the metropolis.

Under the ''Clean Mumbai and Beautiful Mumbai'' project, the civic body has targeted a make the Mumbai metropolitan area garbage-free by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)