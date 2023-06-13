Northeast developed at same pace as other parts of India: Minister
Development in the Northeast happened in the last nine years at par with other parts of the country, Union MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said on Tuesday.
Addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' in Dimapur, she said connectivity was the first prerequisite for any development, and accordingly, the Centre was giving special focus on the development of connectivity in the region.
Bhoumik said the Northeast witnessed rapid strides in infrastructure development, including road, air, rail and waterways connectivity.
Dwelling on the government's effort in streamlining the recruitment process, she said earlier it used to take about 18 months, now it was being done in five-six months.
At the programme, she handed appointment letters to 48 new recruits. They will join different public sector banks in the state.
