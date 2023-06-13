Left Menu

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory in Gurugram, no casualty

Fire officer Lalit Kumar said that the car owner had parked his car at an empty spot outside the house an hour before the incident. The fire department team reached the spot and controlled the fire, but by that time the entire front part of the car was damaged.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:48 IST
Fire breaks out at biofuel factory in Gurugram, no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a biofuel factory in sector 112 area here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported as nobody was present inside the factory at the time of the incident, they said.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 5 am about a fire at Balaji Biofuels in sector 112. Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after three hours of effort, they said. A senior fire officer said that the cause behind the fire is said to be a short circuit, which is being probed. In another incident, a car parked outside a house in South City-1 caught fire this afternoon. Fire officer Lalit Kumar said that the car owner had parked his car at an empty spot outside the house an hour before the incident. The fire department team reached the spot and controlled the fire, but by that time the entire front part of the car was damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023