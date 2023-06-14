Leopard found dead in UP's Pilibhit

A leopard was found dead on a field near the forest of Mala range in Pilibhit district, officials said on Wednesday.

There were no injury marks on its body and it is suspected that the animal died due to severe heat and hunger, they said.

In-charge of the Puranpur range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Kapil Kumar said the leopard's body was found on a field just 16 metres from the forest of Mala range near Baiju Nagar village of the Gajraula police station area.

It was sent for an autopsy to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, he said.

Principal Scientist of the Wildlife Department at the IVRI Dr A M Pavade said the leopard was a male and the autopsy revealed it had an empty stomach. Prima facie, it appears that he died due to extreme heat, he added.

However, Pavade said, it also cannot be ruled out that he may have died due to some disease. Scientists are looking into that, he added.

The leopard had been roaming in the area for a month and efforts were underway to trace it.

Probably, the animal could not find a cooler place and was not able to hunt freely, which is why he became a victim of severe heat and hunger, forest department officials said.

