Samsung partners with SolarEdge to expand Net Zero Home ecosystem coverage

Samsung Electronics has announced a collaboration with SolarEdge, a global leader in residential solar and storage solutions, to expand its coverage of the Net Zero Home ecosystem.

The integration of SolarEdge Home with Samsung's SmartThings Energy platform offers users innovative ways to optimize energy consumption and reduce home energy bills. Users can easily monitor their household's photovoltaic (PV) generation and battery status to optimize energy consumption and save on energy costs. The AI Energy Mode within SmartThings Energy leverages artificial intelligence to provide energy-saving recommendations and insights at a glance.

The SolarEdge ecosystem now includes Samsung's lineup of smart energy technologies, including heat pumps, allowing users to gauge the impact of their appliances on household energy consumption.

Samsung's partnership with SolarEdge also establishes a foundation for future business expansion. SolarEdge's innovative energy optimization system uses data-driven automation to make hundreds of energy decisions daily, leveraging predictions of solar production, energy consumption patterns, battery status, and utility rates.

In late June, SmartThings Energy will introduce periodic information on carbon intensity, providing consumers with insights into the carbon emissions associated with their electricity consumption.

"The solutions we've developed with our key partners underline our commitment to creating a brighter future with solar power. We’re excited to demonstrate how expanding our net zero home solution and SmartThings Energy service will make it easier for consumers to become energy independent, save money and contribute to creating a healthier planet," said Chan-woo Park, Executive Vice President of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

Furthermore, Samsung plans to expand its Demand Response (DR) service globally, starting in the United States. The DR service incentivizes consumers to voluntarily reduce energy use during peak hours by offering financial rewards and credits.

Samsung's DR service has been operating in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korea Electric Power Corporation since March. By the end of June, the company aims to commence testing the DR service in California and New York.