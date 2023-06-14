Govt forms team to investigate incident on under-construction Dwarka Expressway

A three-member team of bridge experts has been constituted to ascertain the reasons for an incident on the under-construction project Dwarka Expressway, an official statement said.

Once completed, the project will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Kherki Daula Toll in Gurugram, Haryana.

''Under erection span, P8-P9 of the flyover, which is part of Shiv Murti interchange on Dwarka Expressway, toppled around 9.30 AM on June 14, 2023. A team of NHAI officers, Authority Engineer and Bridge Experts immediately rushed to the site. To ascertain reasons for the incident, a three Member team of Bridge Experts has been constituted,'' the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

Two members of the team are already inspecting the site and the third member will reach the site tomorrow morning. The committee would examine all issues in detail and submit the report in four weeks, it said.

As per site reports, prima facie it appears to be a case of mechanical failure as structural elements of the superstructure and substructure are in sound condition, the ministry said.

The span was pre-stressed on June 2, 2023. The work on this flyover commenced with traffic diversion of NH-48 on March 18, 2023, for 90 days. In this duration, 13 spans were erected.

Dwarka Expressway, India's first elevated 8-lane access control urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, as part of the Delhi decongestion plan, will be completed by April 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in May.

