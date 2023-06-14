Left Menu

Maha CM announces Rs 500 crore for concretisation of bus stands

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will be given Rs 500 crore for concretisation of its bus stands, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday.Speaking at a function here to mark the 75th anniversary of the MSRTC, he said the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation MIDC will provide Rs 250 crore to the public transporter to make its bus stands pothole-free in the first phase.There will be a Complete concretisation of bus stand flooring.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:33 IST
Maha CM announces Rs 500 crore for concretisation of bus stands
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will be given Rs 500 crore for concretisation of its bus stands, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function here to mark the 75th anniversary of the MSRTC, he said the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will provide Rs 250 crore to the public transporter to make its bus stands pothole-free in the first phase.

''(There will be a) Complete concretisation of bus stand flooring. Not a single dust particle should be visible,'' Shinde said, while also stating that MSRTC must provide clean toilets on bus stands.

''There are potholes on bus stands. Water and mud accumulate in potholes and passengers face a lot of trouble,'' he said.

Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, told PTI that the corporation has around 580 bus stands across the state and the funds will be used mainly to concretise these stands. The corporation has already submitted a proposal to the Industries Department, he said. Chief Minister Shinde, meanwhile, also asked when the MSRTC would become financially self-reliant. MSRTC depots are located on prime locations and should be developed as ''bus ports'' on Public Private Partnership basis, he said. ''You should take advantage of your prime locations. It will be beneficial to ST…Does it not feel good when we visit an airport?'' Shinde said.

The MSRTC, one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country, has a fleet of around 16,000 buses and a workforce of around 90,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023