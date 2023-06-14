17 SDRF teams deployed in Rajasthan to death with impact of impact of Cyclone Biparjoy

Left Menu

Seventeen SDRF teams have been deployed in Rajasthan to deal with the impact of very severe cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast Thursday, a top official said on Wednesday.Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held a meeting with officials of various departments and district collectors to review the preparations to deal with the effects of the cyclone.

14-06-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seventeen SDRF teams have been deployed in Rajasthan to deal with the impact of very severe cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast Thursday, a top official said on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held a meeting with officials of various departments and district collectors to review the preparations to deal with the effects of the cyclone. A meteorological department official said in the meeting that under the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, a deep depression will hit Jalore and Barmer on June 16, bringing heavy rains and thunderstorms with wind speeds up to 50 to 60 km per hour. Sharma said 17 SDRF teams have been deployed and 30 teams are in reserve and directed the officers to be present at their headquarters to deal with the situation.

The district collectors present in the meeting said that power, health and police departments have been alerted to deal with any impending situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

