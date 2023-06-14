DDA nod to sell 40 flats to Delhi's PWD

The highest decision-making body of the Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday gave its nod to sell 40 HIG flats of the DDA to the city's Public Works Department (PWD), officials said.

In a meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also DDA's chairman, it also approved the change of land use of land for the construction of a five-lane toll plaza (RFID system) at Ghazipur's old location.

''Realising the ample facilities provided by the DDA at very attractive rates, the department has offered to buy 40 HIG flats at Jasola for use by its officials, as residential staff quarters,'' the DDA said in a statement.

''Such bulk allotments to government's departments afford a golden opportunity to purchase readymade flats without going through the hassle of undertaking construction,'' it said.

Also, to ensure a smooth flow of traffic at Delhi border points and help in maintaining road infrastructure in the national capital, the authority has approved the change of use of land measuring 7205 sqm from 'recreational' to 'transportation', for the construction of a five-lane toll plaza (RFID system) at Ghazipur's old location, the DDA said.

The erstwhile SDMC has been entrusted to install an RFID-based electronic toll collection system at 13 road entry points (covering 65 toll lanes) in Delhi in compliance with the Supreme Court's order dated August 22, 2016.

Accordingly, the erstwhile SDMC had requested the DDA to provide an area measuring 7205 sqm for installing the five-lane toll plaza for cashless collection of toll tax and environment compensation charge, it added.

Besides, the DDA approved a proposal for change of land use in the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD-2021) and zonal development plan (ZDP) for Zone-N of land measuring 39.603 acres required for construction of 765/400 KV Electrical sub-station (ESS) in Auchandi village.

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, through its 100 per cent owned subsidiary Powergrid Narela Transmission Limited, is constructing a transmission system, the statement said.

The highest decision-making body of the DDA approved an increase in plinth area rates (PARs) for calculating the construction cost of DDA flats for the financial year 2023-24 based on the increase in the building cost index of CPWD by 8.5 per cent over the last approved PARs towards the cost of money. No increase has been made in the rates of Narela flats, it added.

The DDA also approved an increase in rates for conversion of land from leasehold to freehold in respect of commercial and industrial properties and multilevel parking for the year 2023-24, by 10 per cent over the rates prevalent in year 2022-23.

It approved the increase in predetermined rates in developed areas for 2023-24 by 10 per cent over the rates for 2022-23. These rates are used for calculating the payment recoverable from allottees of land over which flats are to be constructed or plots are to be allotted in developed colonies, the statement said.

