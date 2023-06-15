Left Menu

Argentine exchange cuts soybean crop forecast to 20.5 mln T

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 01:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 01:30 IST
Argentine exchange cuts soybean crop forecast to 20.5 mln T
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2022/2023 soybean harvest to 20.5 million metric tons down from 21.5 million metric tons previously, it said on Wednesday, after a historic drought battered the crop.

The South American country is the world's largest exporter of processed soy oil and meal, but the most recent season was hit hard by drought, leading to regular estimate cuts. In the 2021/22 harvest it produced more than double the amount of soy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023