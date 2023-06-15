Left Menu

Tata Steel, Germany's SMS group to explore low carbon steel making technology

Updated: 15-06-2023
Tata Steel, Germany's SMS group to explore low carbon steel making technology
Tata Steel has partnered with Germany’s SMS group to explore development of low carbon steel making process.

As part of the MoU, both companies shall undertake further technical discussions and initiate actions for conducting Joint Industrial Demonstration of the EASyMelt technology developed by SMS group, Tata Steel said in a statement.

''The demonstration will be executed at E Blast Furnace in Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant with an objective to reduce CO2 emission by more than 50 per cent from blast furnace’s baseline operation,'' it said.

The EASyMelt (electric-assisted syngas smelter) technology is an iron-making solution that can be implemented in existing integrated steel plants to accelerate decarbonisation.

T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said ''We actively look for solutions to facilitate the transition to green steel production, and thus contribute to a sustainable future. Further, India being the second largest steel producer in the world also places a huge responsibility on large manufacturers like Tata Steel to lead the country’s decarbonisation journey.'' Tata Steel intends to take this association ahead with a deeper collaboration to access better technologies and processes to reduce the carbon footprint in a meaningful and consistent way, he said.

Tata Steel is prioritising decarbonisation and has set a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

