Left Menu

National Legislators' Conference: Maha Guv moots 3-month training for new MLAs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:03 IST
National Legislators' Conference: Maha Guv moots 3-month training for new MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday made a strong pitch for a three-month orientation programme in parliamentary practice for newly-elected legislators before their participation in House proceedings.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the three-day National Legislators' Conference here, Bais said such training will help legislators understand the lawmaking process and enable them to make effective use of their responsibilities.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar among others.

The second edition of the NLC will be held in Goa in November next year. Karnataka has offered to host the third edition of the conference in 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said it was a good augury that the inaugural conference was hosted by Maharashtra in the financial capital of the country.

Sawant said Goa was eager to host legislators from across the country next year and suggested publishing a compendium on the outcome of the conference which could be a reference guide for parliamentary best practices for state assemblies and councils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023